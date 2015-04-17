Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Genesis Of Earth Day

1 of 2
Official logo Earth Week That was the backdrop for the USED as prime time CBS News Special Report with Walter Cronkite about Earth Day 1970.
http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Peter54321
2 of 2
Flier for Adam Rome's talk at NC State Univeristy.

Earth Day is now a prominent national event. But the roots of the first gathering in 1970 was just one politician's push to improve the rivers and hunting grounds in Wisconsin. The idea sparked other events that year across the nation and now April 22nd marks an annual recognition and celebration of environmental issues. Host Frank Stasio talks with historian and author Adam Rome about the origins of Earth Day, its impact onh politics and how former Senator Gaylord Nelson was the unconventional leader of the Green Revolution. Rome speaks at North Carolina State University on Monday, April 20 at 5:30pm.

Earth DayEnvironmentEnviormentalismGreenGaylod NelsonWisconsinApril 22Adam Rome
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
