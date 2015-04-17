The Genesis Of Earth Day
Official logo Earth Week That was the backdrop for the USED as prime time CBS News Special Report with Walter Cronkite about Earth Day 1970.
Flier for Adam Rome's talk at NC State Univeristy.
Earth Day is now a prominent national event. But the roots of the first gathering in 1970 was just one politician's push to improve the rivers and hunting grounds in Wisconsin. The idea sparked other events that year across the nation and now April 22nd marks an annual recognition and celebration of environmental issues. Host Frank Stasio talks with historian and author Adam Rome about the origins of Earth Day, its impact onh politics and how former Senator Gaylord Nelson was the unconventional leader of the Green Revolution. Rome speaks at North Carolina State University on Monday, April 20 at 5:30pm.