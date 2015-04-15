Winners And Losers On Tax Day In North Carolina

Many North Carolinians are spending April 15 finishing up their income tax statements.

But others have already noticed a few surprises on their returns due to changes in the state tax code and subsidies from the Affordable Care Act. The revisions mean higher or lower tax bills for thousands of taxpayers.

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Ydstie, economic reporter for NPR; Jason deBruyn, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal; Diane Schwager, a senior tax accountant at Romeo, Wiggins and Company in Cary; and Richard Schmalbeck, law professor at Duke University, about the winners and losers of this year's Tax Day.