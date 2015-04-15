Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Winners And Losers On Tax Day In North Carolina

On Tax Day, The State of Things talks changes in North Carolina's tax laws.
Ken Teegarden
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Many North Carolinians are spending April 15 finishing up their income tax statements.

But others have already noticed a few surprises on their returns due to changes in the state tax code and subsidies from the Affordable Care Act. The revisions mean higher or lower tax bills for thousands of taxpayers.

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Ydstie, economic reporter for NPR; Jason deBruyn, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal; Diane Schwager, a senior tax accountant at Romeo, Wiggins and Company in Cary; and Richard Schmalbeck, law professor at Duke University, about the winners and losers of this year's Tax Day.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
