I Don't Do Boxes

I Don't Do Boxes is a new LGBTQ magazine created by and for queer youth.
idontdoboxes.org
/
I Don't Do Boxes is a new LGBTQ magazine created by and for queer youth.

I Don't Do Boxes is a new magazine that explores and documents the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender experience in the southeast United States. The magazine was founded and edited by the youth-led media program QueerLab. Each issue is designed to provide a unique look at what it means to be queer in the South by tackling topics like identifying as LGBTQ in school or the power of documenting LGBTQ voices. The magazine is published at Elsewhere, a living museum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Benjamin Fisher, one of the magazine’s editors; George Scheer, the co-founder and director of Elsewhere; and some of the writers featured in recent issues of the magazine - Babette Yaga and Guido Villalba-Portel.

Interested in reading the first issue of the I Don't Do Boxes magazine - "Schools Out" - download it here.

