Community Wealth Building, How Does It Happen?

State lawmakers around the nation offer tax incentives to manufacturers in hopes of bringing new jobs to their state. But what happens when they strike out? Some believe that it’s possible to generate more jobs and community wealth by partnering with local institutions to build worker-owned businesses.

The Evergreen Cooperative in Cleveland, Ohio is one of the newest and most successful models of worker owned businesses models. Politico has interviewed the parties involved with the Evergreen Project and explored the idea in an article titled "Rebuilding the Rust Belt."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Steve Dubb, Research Director of The Democracy Collaborative, about what it takes to create wealth by helping people own their work.