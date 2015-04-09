Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Community Wealth Building, How Does It Happen?

Construction of the greenhouses in Cleveland that are part of the Evergreen Cooperative.
wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a2/Green_City_Growers.jpg

State lawmakers around the nation offer tax incentives to manufacturers in hopes of bringing new jobs to their state. But what happens when they strike out? Some believe that it’s possible to generate more jobs and community wealth by partnering with local institutions to build worker-owned businesses. 

The Evergreen Cooperative in Cleveland, Ohio is one of the newest and most successful models of worker owned businesses models. Politico has interviewed the parties involved with the Evergreen Project and explored the idea in an article titled "Rebuilding the Rust Belt."  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Steve Dubb, Research Director of The Democracy Collaborative, about what it takes to create wealth by helping people own their work. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingscooperationCoopsEvergreen CooperativeClevelandOhioTax IncentivesCommunityWealthWealth building
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio