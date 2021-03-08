-
State lawmakers around the nation offer tax incentives to manufacturers in hopes of bringing new jobs to their state. But what happens when they strike…
-
State lawmakers around the nation offer tax incentives to manufacturers in hopes of bringing new jobs to their state. But what happens when they strike…
-
House Republicans filed an economic incentives bill at the General Assembly Tuesday.This proposed measure would double the amount of incentive money…
-
The North Carolina Solar Center has become the fifth lab in the country approved to test solar hot water panels to the market standard.The federal…
-
Iron Man 3. Homeland. Sleepy Hollow.Those are just a few of the productions that took (or are taking) place in North Carolina. And when you ask an…