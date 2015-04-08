The Intersection of Guns And Anger

Bringing The World Home To You

Craig Stephen Hicks, the man accused of killing three young people in Chapel Hill this February, could face the death penalty. A Durham County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that the prosecution brought forth enough incriminating evidence to make him eligible for a death sentence.
The evidence presented by Durham County Assistant District Attorney Jim Dornfried included a detailed explanation of the events that unfolded, DNA evidence from Hicks’ clothing and a description of the gun collection found in Hicks’ home.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Jorge Valencia about Hicks' hearing, gun collection and trends of gun ownership around the country. 
 

