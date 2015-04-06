The Pursuit Of An Interesting Life, Meet Patrik Henry Bass

Patrik Henry Bass has spent the last 49 years searching for the extraordinary moments in life.

As a child he found those moments in the books he devoured at the library—the stories he read carried him far beyond his hometown of Laurinburg, North Carolina. His love of literature led him to a career in journalism. Today he's an award winning writer and the editorial projects director of Essence Magazine.Host Frank Stasio talks with Bass about his life journey and the many careers that led him to his dream job in New York City as a curator in the literary world.

Patrik has also compiled an "Essential Reading" list for The State of Things. These are the books he's read and is still reading to this day. Along with each book is a quick thought about why the books are essential.