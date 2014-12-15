Bringing The World Home To You

Sometimes You Can't Pick Just 10: Maureen Corrigan's Favorite Books Of 2014

Fresh Air | By Maureen Corrigan
Published December 15, 2014 at 3:00 PM EST

For this year's Best Books of the Year list, I reject the tyranny of the decimal system. Some years it's simply more than 10. Here, then, are my top 12 books of 2014. All of the disparate books on my list contain characters, scenes or voices that linger long past the last page of their stories. In fact, The Empire of Necessity by Greg Grandin, which is my pick for Book of the Year, came out in January and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.

