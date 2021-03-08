African-American Literature

-
Last weekend, the literary community was rocked by news of local giant Randall Kenan’s passing. He died in his Hillsborough home late last week at the age…
Tayari Jones is committed to writing about the South as she sees it. Her critically-acclaimed novels are all deeply rooted in Atlanta and explore the…
In popular culture, the term cakewalk means anything that is effortless and easy.But the word dates back to a pre-Civil War dance originally performed by…
First published in 1939 by UNC Press, the picture book Tobe was a rare children's story featuring an African-American protagonist. The book follows a boy…
From enslavement to the one-drop rule to the three-fifths compromise, United States law has defined African-American identity. Duke University professor…
