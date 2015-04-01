North Carolina Writers Reflect On State In New Nonfiction Collection

From Thomas Wolfe to Lee Smith, the state of North Carolina is home to a wealth of literary greats.

But what is it about the Tarheel State that inspires these authors? That's the prompt Marianne Gingher asked 21 North Carolina writers. Their answers form a new creative nonfiction collection called Amazing Place: What North Carolina Means to Writers (UNC Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with the book's editor Marianne Gingher, a writer and English professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also talks with two contributors: Stephanie Elizondo Griest and Bland Simpson, who are also writers and professors of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.