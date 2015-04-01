Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolina Writers Reflect On State In New Nonfiction Collection

North Carolina writers share how their state inspires them in "Amazing Place: What North Carolina Means to Writers."
UNC Press
/

From Thomas Wolfe to Lee Smith, the state of North Carolina is home to a wealth of literary greats.

But what is it about the Tarheel State that inspires these authors? That's the prompt Marianne Gingher asked 21 North Carolina writers. Their answers form a new creative nonfiction collection called Amazing Place: What North Carolina Means to Writers (UNC Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with the book's editor Marianne Gingher, a writer and English professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also talks with two contributors: Stephanie Elizondo Griest and Bland Simpson, who are also writers and professors of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

NC WritersBooksNonfictionMarianne GingherStephanie Elizondo GriestBland SimpsonUNC-Chapel Hill
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
