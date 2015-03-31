Bringing The World Home To You

Native Appropriations And New Media

Adrienne Keene is the Cherokee writer behind Native Appropriations.
Matika Wilbur
/

Washington's NFL team made headlines last year but not because of their record.

The name, offensive to many, became the subject of public debate. Native communities used social media to make their voices heard on the mascot debate and other important issues.

Brown University post-doctoral fellow Adrienne Keene writes Native Appropriations, a blog designed to push back against misrepresentations and stereotypes of American Indians. Keene recently gave a talk at UNC's Third Annual Native Leaders Symposium. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Keene; Liz Ellis, co-president of the First Nations Graduate Circle at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Malinda Lowery, oral history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about American Indian representation and new media.

Check out some of the projects Malinda Lowery talked about below.

UNC students compiled and digitized decades of the Indianhead, UNC-Pembroke's yearbook. 

Here's a link to the Lumbee Photo Identification Project on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lumbeehistory/

Native AmericansTechnologySocial MediaAdrienne KeeneMalinda LoweryLiz EllisUNC-Chapel HillBrown UniversityNative AppropriationsAmerican IndiansAmerican Indian HistorySouthern Oral History Program
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
