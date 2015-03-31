Native Appropriations And New Media

Washington's NFL team made headlines last year but not because of their record.

The name, offensive to many, became the subject of public debate. Native communities used social media to make their voices heard on the mascot debate and other important issues.

Brown University post-doctoral fellow Adrienne Keene writes Native Appropriations, a blog designed to push back against misrepresentations and stereotypes of American Indians. Keene recently gave a talk at UNC's Third Annual Native Leaders Symposium.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Keene; Liz Ellis, co-president of the First Nations Graduate Circle at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Malinda Lowery, oral history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about American Indian representation and new media.

Check out some of the projects Malinda Lowery talked about below.

UNC students compiled and digitized decades of the Indianhead, UNC-Pembroke's yearbook.

Here's a link to the Lumbee Photo Identification Project on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lumbeehistory/