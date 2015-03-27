The Suffers Bring Gulf Coast Soul To North Carolina

The Suffers, a 10-piece band out of Houston, Texas, features a horn line, rhythm section and the gigantic soulful voice of front woman Kam Franklin.

The Suffers draw their inspiration from the diversity of their hometown of Houston. While the overall effect of their music harks back to the soul greats of the 1960s and 1970s, diverse elements, including gospel, cumbia and reggae, give their songs a fresh, eclectic feel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kam Franklin on vocals, Pat Kelly on keyboard, Kevin Bernier on guitar, Adam Castaneda on bass, and Nick Zamora on percussion. The Suffers headline the ConvergeNC Southern Music Festival tonight in Chapel Hill.

Listen to a bonus track recorded at WUNC's Durham studios.

Watch The Suffers perform songs from their new LP in the clips below.