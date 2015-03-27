Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Suffers Bring Gulf Coast Soul To North Carolina

The Suffers are a Gulf Coast soul band out of Houston, Tx.
Daniel Jackson
/

The Suffers, a 10-piece band out of Houston, Texas, features a horn line, rhythm section and the gigantic soulful voice of front woman Kam Franklin.

The Suffers draw their inspiration from the diversity of their hometown of Houston. While the overall effect of their music harks back to the soul greats of the 1960s and 1970s, diverse elements, including gospel, cumbia and reggae, give their songs a fresh, eclectic feel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kam Franklin on vocals, Pat Kelly on keyboard, Kevin Bernier on guitar,  Adam Castaneda on bass, and Nick Zamora on percussion. The Suffers headline the ConvergeNC Southern Music Festival tonight in Chapel Hill.

Listen to a bonus track recorded at WUNC's Durham studios.

Watch The Suffers perform songs from their new LP in the clips below.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSoul MusicConvergeNC Southern Music FestivalChapel HillThe SuffersKam FranklinAdam CastanedaPat KellyKevin BernierNick ZamoraHoustonLive PerformanceSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio