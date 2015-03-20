North Carolina photographer Herbert Lee Waters created more than 200 films of people in communities across North and South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

He called the collection Movies of Local People, and he showed the films at small theaters so the subjects could see themselves on screen.

Now, more than six decades later, his work is being revived as part of an experimental documentary project called Kannapolis A Moving Portrait.

The work features music by singer, composer and violinist Jenny Scheinman. The world premiere is tonight at Reynolds Industries Theater at 8 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Scheinman and director Finn Taylor about the work.