Employee-Owned Businesses

In many workplaces, "the boss" is a board or group of investors.

But in a growing number of businesses, employees are taking ownership. Some use an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, and others use a cooperative structure.

For companies like Southwest and Publix Super Markets, employee engagement is critical because employees are the bosses. The structure can also offer tax incentives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with consultant Anne Claire Broughton, Christopher Gergen, CEO of Forward Impact; and Scott Kinsey, CEO of Kindermusik, a Greensboro-based ESOP.