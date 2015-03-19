Confronting The Legacies Of Violence

This year marks the 50th anniversary of many monumental moments of the civil rights movement.

And a group of scholars and activists gather today at the National Humanities Center to push for increased dialogue about how the historical violence against people of color continues to resonate today.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three of the participants: Nan Elizabeth Woodruff, professor of African American studies and current fellow at the National Humanities Center, explores the legacies of violence and terror in the city of Grenada, Mississippi. Dianna Freelon Foster discuss her own personal encounters with discrimination and trauma and how this has informed her activism. And Rita Bender, lawyer and activist, outlines how the criminal justice system and education system reflect continued systemic racism.