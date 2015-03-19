Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Confronting The Legacies Of Violence

A photo from Grenada, Miss., where Nan Elizabeth Woodruff studies the legacies of terror and violence against people of color.
Matthew Nichols
/
Flickr Creative Commons

  This year marks the 50th anniversary of many monumental moments of the civil rights movement.

And a group of scholars and activists gather today at the National Humanities Center to push for increased dialogue about how the historical violence against people of color continues to resonate today.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three of the participants: Nan Elizabeth Woodruff, professor of African American studies and current fellow at the National Humanities Center, explores the legacies of violence and terror in the city of Grenada, Mississippi. Dianna Freelon Foster discuss her own personal encounters with discrimination and trauma and how this has informed her activism. And Rita Bender, lawyer and activist, outlines how the criminal justice system and education system reflect continued systemic racism. 

