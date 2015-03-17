Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

John Prine: In Spite of Himself

1 of 6
John Prine is a singer and songwriter with a career spanning more than four decades. A new biography "John Prine: In Spite of Himself" documents Prine's music, life and legacy.
Oh Boy Records & Jim Shea
2 of 6
All that's left of John Prine's ancestral home, Paradise, Kentucky, is a few family cemeteries. He commemorated the song in "Paradise" on his self-titled 1971 debut album.
Eddie Huffman
3 of 6
John Prine's boyhood home, a worker's cottage on First Avenue in Maywood, Illinois. He lived there with his brothers, parents, and grandparents -- including the grandfather he sang about in "Grandpa Was a Carpenter."
Eddie Huffman
4 of 6
John Prine's parents gave him his first guitar, a 1960 Silvertone Kentucky Blue archtop -- seen here on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Eddie Huffman
5 of 6
The exhibit, "John Prine: It Took Me Years to Get These Souvenirs," at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville ran from November 2013 through May 2014.
Eddie Huffman
6 of 6
The plaque honoring John Prine on the Proviso East Alumni Wall of Fame at his high school in Maywood, Illinois.
Eddie Huffman

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine is best known for writing "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," and "Paradise." 

His musical career began humbly in the late 1960s while he was still working as a mailman in Illinois. Five decades later, Prine is a Nashville icon who has won a litany of awards, including two Grammys and a lifetime achievement award for songwriting from the Americana Music Association

North Carolina music journalist Eddie Huffman wrote the first-ever biography of Prine that traces the musician from his family roots in Kentucky through struggles with alcohol and cancer in his adult life, to where he stands in the music scene today. 

We'll talk with Mr. Huffman, contributing music writer for the Greensboro News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal, about his new biography John Prine: In Spite of Himself. Huffman will be reading from his new book at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on March 25 and at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on April 10.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsTriad StageJohn PrineEddie HuffmanGreensboro News & RecordWinston-Salem JournalMusicianMusicSinger/SongwriterGrammyAmericana Music AssociationFolk MusicBiography
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio