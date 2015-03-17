Bringing The World Home To You

A Leading Operatic Heroine

Jill Gardner is a North Carolina native and rising opera star performing this weekend at as part of the Music Academy of North Carolina’s 6th Annual Vocal Festival. ";

  North Carolina native and nationally-recognized opera singer Jill Gardner has been attracting attention for her strong vocal and acting talent.

She received her master’s in vocal performance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has performed in operas around the country, primarily in the title role of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” Gardner will be live in concert on Friday, March 20 as part of the Music Academy of North Carolina’s 6th Annual Vocal Festival at UNC-Greensboro School of Music, Theatre and Dance Recital Hall.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jill Gardner about her music and career, and she'll perform live accompanied by Christy Wisuthseriwong on keyboard.

