-
Growing up, Carl Tanner did his best to hide his vocal talent. He played keyboard in a rock band in high school but was reluctant to let out his booming…
-
Growing up, Carl Tanner did his best to hide his vocal talent. He played keyboard in a rock band in high school but was reluctant to let out his booming…
-
North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has been making national headlines for the past two months and has inspired a wide range of social action. There have been…
-
North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has been making national headlines for the past two months and has inspired a wide range of social action. There have been…
-
Elvira Green's prolific career as an opera singer catapulted her from the choir room at her church in Greensboro to the chambers of the Metropolitan Opera…
-
Elvira Green's prolific career as an opera singer catapulted her from the choir room at her church in Greensboro to the chambers of the Metropolitan Opera…
-
North Carolina native and nationally-recognized opera singer Jill Gardner has been attracting attention for her strong vocal and acting talent.She…
-
North Carolina native and nationally-recognized opera singer Jill Gardner has been attracting attention for her strong vocal and acting talent.She…
-
The North Carolina Opera is bringing boxing to the opera stage with a new show, Approaching Ali. It tells the story of North Carolina-native Davis Miller…
-
The North Carolina Opera is bringing boxing to the opera stage with a new show, Approaching Ali. It tells the story of North Carolina-native Davis Miller…