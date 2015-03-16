Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Born To Conduct: Meet Maestro Curry

Wiliam Henry Curry joins us to talk about his life and career.
Curry conducting the NC Symphony.
Curry conducting the NC Symphony.
When he was only 14 years old, William Henry Curry's music teacher handed him a small wooden baton and said, "I think you'd make a good conductor."

But Curry already knew he was born to be a conductor. In the more than four decades since, he has conducted more than 40 orchestras and some of the world's most renowned symphonies. 

  Host Frank Stasio talks with Curry about his career, facing racial challenges, the difficulties of composing orchestral music and his 19 years conducting the North Carolina Symphony. 

Maestro Curry compiled a playlist of music he considers essential. Hear those songs in a playlist on our Facebook page.

