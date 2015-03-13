New Classics Of The Fire Pink Trio

The classical music group Fire Pink Trio gets its name from the vibrant mountain wildflower that grows throughout North America.

They bring the same energy and creative force to their work, from the classics of Brahms to the contemporary pieces of North Carolina composer Dan Locklair. And their experience as educators allows them to pass on the sound to the next generation of classical musicians. The trio released a debut album last month: Poetry in Motion: Music for Flute, Viola, and Harp.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with the Fire Pink Trio: Jacquelyn Bartlett on harp, Sheila Browne on viola and Debra Reuter-Pivetta on flute, and they play live.

The trio will perform on Sunday at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh at 3 p.m.