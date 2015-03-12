Bringing The World Home To You

J.B. Buxton's Journey In Education

J.B. Buxton began his career in education in an unlikely place: South Africa.

As a Morehead Scholar from UNC, Buxton taught in a South African school as apartheid began to crumble. The experience shaped Buxton's perspective on education and launched his long career in education policy.

He served as education advisor to Governor Easley and as Deputy State Superintendent of the North Carolina Schools. Buxton now leads the move for a charter school to serve Southeast Raleigh's neediest students.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Buxton about education policy and the political divide over charter schools. 

J.B. Buxton Education Policy Education Reform Charter Schools
