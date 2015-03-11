Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

David Joy's 'Where All Light Tends To Go'

David Joy's new book tells the story of a young man working for his father's meth ring in rural North Carolina.
David-Joy.com

Jacob McNeely grew up in the mountains of North Carolina.

A life of crime as an employee of his father's meth ring is the only one he has ever known. But a violent event and a reunion with his first love offer McNeely the possibility of escape. 

McNeely is the protagonist in Where All Light Tends To Go (Putnam/2015), a new novel by North Carolinian David Joy. 

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Joy, who reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight, the Regulator Bookshop in Durham tomorrow and Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Friday. 

