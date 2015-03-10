Bringing The World Home To You

Oysters On The Rise

North Carolina's oyster sales doubled between 2005 and 2012.
Miwok
/
Flickr Creative Commons

  

Oyster growers, researchers and enthusiasts gather in Raleigh today and tomorrow for the North Carolina Oyster Summit.

Food writer and oyster expert Rowan Jacobsen will give the event's keynote address on the rise of oysterculture in the southeastern U.S. and North Carolina. He wrote a book, A Geography of Oysters: the Connoisseur's Guide to Oyster Eating in North America (Bloomsbury USA/2007).

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Jacobsen about what makes North Carolina a potential player in the oyster market. She also speaks with North Carolina oyster farmer Chris Matteo about his oysterculture experience and coastal ecologist and research assistant professor at the Institute for the Environment at UNC-Chapel Hill Lindsay Dubbs.

Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
