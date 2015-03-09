Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

50 Years Of Solidarity: Rev. Clark Olsen Remembers Brutality And Unity In Selma

Rev. Clark Olsen still remembers every detail of the incident that killed a fellow white minister in Selma, Alabama 50 years ago.

Rev. Olsen was one of many clergy members that arrived in Selma on this day in 1965 to show solidarity with black voting rights protestors, and he was at the side of Rev. James Reeb when four segregationists attacked them on the night of March 9, 1965.

Rev. Reeb died two days later. Rev. Olsen now lives in Asheville and still works to keep the memory of Selma and Rev. Reeb alive.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rev. Olsen about the events of that night and the fight for civil rights.

