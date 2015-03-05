Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Teen Author Explores An Alternate Reality

Hannah Clementine is the author of the new book "Nothing But Your Memories."
Hannah Clementine
/

    

Hannah Clementine started writing when she was just nine years old. She recently published her first novel after winning the 2013 BookLogix Young Writers Contest. 

Nothing But Your Memories (BookLogix/2014) explores the emergence of ‘The Alternation of Generation’ society in which overpopulation forces bodies and time to be shared. The novel ponders the connection between memory and identity, the importance of race, and the significance of social constructs like the family unit.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Clementine, a junior at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, about her book.

