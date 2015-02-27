The Return Of Six String Drag

North Carolina musician Kenny Roby teamed up with his friend and bass player Rob Keller in the early 1990s to create a roots band called Six String Drag.

The alternative country-soul-rock music thrust Kenny, Rob and the rest of the band into their own careers, but now they are back together, and they have created their first album in 18 years, called Roots Rock 'N' Roll.

They returned to their eclectic style with a few images of the 1950s and 1960s thrown in, including a song called "I Miss the Drive-in."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Six String Drag: Kenny Roby on vocals and guitar, Rob Keller on vocals and bass, Dave Wright on keyboard and trombone, Luis Rodriguez on guitar, and Kevin Rader on drums, and they play live.