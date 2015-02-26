Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Cheating For College Athletes From The Outside

College athletics programs are under a lot of pressure to make money for their schools. That means, among other things, keeping players academically eligible.

The scandal at UNC-Chapel Hill is one example. An investigator there found that over the course of 18 years, nearly 3,000 students took classes that did not require them to show up. About half were student athletes, and the report pointed the blame at a few administrators.

But that turns out to be just one of the ways to keep college players eligible. One man recently admitted to helping hundreds of athletes cheat at schools around the country, from the outside.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brad Wolverton, reporter for the Chronicle of Higher Education, about his article, "Confessions of a Fixer."

