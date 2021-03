More and more people around the world are choosing to get their hands dirty—digging in the dirt in their backyard or at a community garden to plant produce.

There are more than 50 community gardens in Barcelona, Spain, and local filmmaker Wil Weldon recently traveled to Barcelona on a Jiwar Creation and Society fellowship to document this phenomenon. Weldon created six short ethnographic films that tell stories of a wide range of urban gardens. He is presenting these short films to various community organizations, including SEEDS, a Durham-based non-profit educational community garden where Weldon serves on the board.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Weldon about his process interviewing prisoners, activists, and elementary school teachers to understand how urban gardens encourage sustainability, creativity and community.

Here's the video about Can Masdeu, a project in communal living, self-management and sustainability on the outskirts of Barcelona:

Can Masdeu (with subtitles) from Wil Weldon on Vimeo.

