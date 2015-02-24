Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Breathing Back

1 of 3
Breathing Back: A Meditation Chorus is now on display at The Carrack.
Alexis Pauline Gumbs
2 of 3
My My My. Collage for Octavia Buttler by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
Alexis Pauline Gumbs
3 of 3
Wholehearted. For June Jordan. By Alexis Pauline Gumbs
Alexis Pauline Gumbs

  The final words uttered by Eric Garner, "I can't breathe," have become a mantra for protesters across the nation speaking out against police brutality.

Two Durham-based artists have repurposed the phrase for a new cause: to help outraged and exhausted communities connect to a legacy of activism and build resources for their long-term spiritual, emotional and physical resilience. They call it “Black Feminist Breathing.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with artists Alexis Pauline Gumbs and Julia Roxanne Wallace about their new exhibit Breathing Back: A Meditation Chorus on view at The Carrack in Durham through February 28th.

Gumbs and Wallace have scheduled several events in relation to the exhibit at The Carrack. Below are links to information about the events:

·         My Words Will Be There: Audre Lorde Lecture Thursday, February 26, 6:00 p.m.

·         Black Body Spectrum Workshop Friday, February 27, 6:30 p.m.

·         Closing Sound Circle Saturday, February 28, 1:00 p.m.

