Capturing The Whole Picture

Filmmaker James Longley is known for his portrayals people in politically volatile countries in the Middle East.

His films seek to deepen an understanding of the historical and cultural dimensions of the region’s conflicts. For his low-budget, self-financed films, Longley has lived among ordinary families, gaining access to people in places rarely chronicled on film by Westerners.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Longley about his experiences documenting the region, his Academy Award nomination and his artist residency at Duke University.

Longley's photography exhibit, Kabul, Afghanistan, is on display at the Power Plant Gallery in Durham through February 20th. His Oscar-nominated documentary, Iraq in Fragments, tonight at 7 p.m. at the Full Frame theater in Durham.