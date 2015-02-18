Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Capturing The Whole Picture

1 of 3
James Longley's exhibit is showing through Feb. 20 at the Power Plant Gallery in Durham.
James Longley
2 of 3
James Longley
3 of 3
James Longley

  Filmmaker James Longley is known for his portrayals people in politically volatile countries in the Middle East. 

His films seek to deepen an understanding of the historical and cultural dimensions of the region’s conflicts. For his low-budget, self-financed films, Longley has lived among ordinary families, gaining access to people in places rarely chronicled on film by Westerners. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Longley about his experiences documenting the region, his Academy Award nomination and his artist residency at Duke University. 

Longley's photography exhibit, Kabul, Afghanistan, is on display at the Power Plant Gallery in Durham through February 20th. His Oscar-nominated documentary, Iraq in Fragmentstonight at 7 p.m. at the Full Frame theater in Durham. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAfghanistanDocumentary FilmJames LongleyFull Frame theaterKabulIraq in FragmentsPower Plant GalleryDuke UniversityMiddle EastPhotography
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio