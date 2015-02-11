Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: A Kiss

One of our listener's most memorable movie smooches.

    

A kiss is just a kiss. Or is it? 

One of the most iconic on screen lip locks was the tearful and delicate embrace on Casablanca. On today's Movies on the Radio show, listeners share their favorite silver screen kisses.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art. 

There was nothing cuter than when Lady and Tramp smooched. Relive the moment over and over again with this video.

One of the earliest on-screen smooches goes back to 1896 when Thomas Edison filmed this kiss between John Rice and May Irwin. Laura Boyes says it looks like a "staged" version of the lengthy lip-lock between Ingrid Berman and Cary Grant in Hitchcock's Notorious.

This romance led to Academy Award nominations for Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, and now, the kiss is still remembered as one of Hollywood's best kisses. 

Not all kisses are romantic. Some can be vengeful. 

 This onscreen kiss is still a cult classic. 

Tags

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioThe State of ThingsMarsha GordonLaura BoyesCasablancaLady and the TrampNotoriousFrom Here to EternityBrokeback MountainThe SandlotThe GodfatherGone with the WindPlanet of the ApesPhiladelphia StoryMoonrise KingdomInside Daisy CloverDhoom 2The Last of the Mohicans
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels