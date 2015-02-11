Movies On The Radio: A Kiss

A kiss is just a kiss. Or is it?

One of the most iconic on screen lip locks was the tearful and delicate embrace on Casablanca. On today's Movies on the Radio show, listeners share their favorite silver screen kisses.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

There was nothing cuter than when Lady and Tramp smooched. Relive the moment over and over again with this video.

One of the earliest on-screen smooches goes back to 1896 when Thomas Edison filmed this kiss between John Rice and May Irwin. Laura Boyes says it looks like a "staged" version of the lengthy lip-lock between Ingrid Berman and Cary Grant in Hitchcock's Notorious.

This romance led to Academy Award nominations for Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, and now, the kiss is still remembered as one of Hollywood's best kisses.

Not all kisses are romantic. Some can be vengeful.

This onscreen kiss is still a cult classic.