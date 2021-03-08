-
Some of the most popular films in our nation’s cinematic history are about the life, culture and customs of the American South. “Gone With the Wind” — the…
-
Hollywood was just getting its glamorous start in the early 1900s, and Southerners played a surprisingly important role in the fledgeling industry.…
-
Hollywood was just getting its glamorous start in the early 1900s, and Southerners played a surprisingly important role in the fledgeling industry.…
-
A kiss is just a kiss. Or is it? One of the most iconic on screen lip locks was the tearful and delicate embrace on Casablanca. On today's Movies on the…
-
A kiss is just a kiss. Or is it? One of the most iconic on screen lip locks was the tearful and delicate embrace on Casablanca. On today's Movies on the…