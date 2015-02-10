Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Fate Of The Independent Bookstore

Image of bookstore
Flickr/ Chris Alcoran
/

    

The digital age sparked a public discourse about the fate of the independent bookstore. 

Commercial giants like Barnes & Noble and Amazon loom large, but the American Booksellers Association (ABA) says the tides may be turning. They report that more than 400 new independent bookstores have popped up around the country since 2009. 

The ABA hosts its 10th winter institute in Asheville this week, featuring publishers, authors and booksellers from around the country. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to featured author Kelly Link, who recently published a new collection of short stories called “Get in Trouble” (Random House/2015).  He is also joined by ABA president Steve Bercu who is also the co-owner of BookPeople in Austin, Texas.

