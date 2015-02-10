T he digital age sparked a public discourse about the fate of the independent bookstore.

Commercial giants like Barnes & Noble and Amazon loom large, but the American Booksellers Association (ABA) says the tides may be turning. They report that more than 400 new independent bookstores have popped up around the country since 2009.

The ABA hosts its 10 th winter institute in Asheville this week, featuring publishers, authors and booksellers from around the country.