Spaces For Innovation
The North Carolina School for Science and Math was a finalist for Spaces for Innovation Challenge at the Emerging Issues Forum.
Ildar Sagdejev
Packard Place is one of NC's most successful innovation hubs.
flickr.com/photos/bz3rk
Asheville's The Collider is being built. This is an Artist Rendoring of the future lobby.
http://www.ashevillecollider.com/
Innovation is thriving across the state of North Carolina and communities are becoming more intentional about providing spaces that nurture creative thinking.
The Institute for Emerging Issues hosted a challenge about “innovation spaces” this week. Host Frank Stasio talks with the Institute’s director, Anita Brown Graham; two of the Spaces Challenge finalists: Robin Cape of The Collider in Asheville and Melissa Thibault of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics; and co-founder of Packard Place, a home for entrepreneurship in Charlotte, Dan Roselli.