The State of Things

Spaces For Innovation

The North Carolina School for Science and Math was a finalist for Spaces for Innovation Challenge at the Emerging Issues Forum.
Packard Place is one of NC's most successful innovation hubs.
Asheville's The Collider is being built. This is an Artist Rendoring of the future lobby.
Innovation is thriving across the state of North Carolina and communities are becoming more intentional about providing spaces that nurture creative thinking.

The Institute for Emerging Issues hosted a challenge about “innovation spaces” this week. Host Frank Stasio talks with the Institute’s director, Anita Brown Graham; two of the Spaces Challenge finalists: Robin Cape of The Collider in Asheville and Melissa Thibault of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics; and co-founder of Packard Place, a home for entrepreneurship in Charlotte, Dan Roselli.

