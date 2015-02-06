Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

John Waters Brings 'This Filthy World' To Durham

Filmmaker John Waters
Edinburgh International Film Festival

Filmmaker John Waters is known for creating depraved cinema.

He shocked America in the early 1970s with the underground hit Pink Flamingos, in which the main characters compete for the title of Filthiest Person Alive.

That movie and other films solidified John Waters as a celebrity of trash theatre, but his success with movies like Hairspray and Cry-Baby also earned him a spot as a cult icon.

He performs a one-man show tonight at 8 p.m. in the Carolina Theater in Durham, called “This Filthy World: Filthier and Dirtier.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Waters about his life in underground film.

The State of ThingsJohn WatersFilmmakerComedy
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
