John Waters Brings 'This Filthy World' To Durham

Filmmaker John Waters is known for creating depraved cinema.

He shocked America in the early 1970s with the underground hit Pink Flamingos, in which the main characters compete for the title of Filthiest Person Alive.

That movie and other films solidified John Waters as a celebrity of trash theatre, but his success with movies like Hairspray and Cry-Baby also earned him a spot as a cult icon.

He performs a one-man show tonight at 8 p.m. in the Carolina Theater in Durham, called “This Filthy World: Filthier and Dirtier.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Waters about his life in underground film.