Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Domestic Violence: 'You Don’t Need To Be In Handcuffs To Realize You Have A Problem'

Image from Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Flickr/Herald Post
/

Public incidents in the NFL in the past year sparked a national conversation about domestic violence. But millions of Americans are struggling with this issue in private. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four women and one in seven men in the United States will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetimes.

 In 2014, in North Carolina alone, there were more than 60 domestic violence homicides. Host Frank Stasio spends the hour with survivors, activists, policy experts, community organizers and intervention specialists to talk in depth about domestic violence in North Carolina.

"I stayed because I loved him...we had a marriage and I believed we could work it out. I stayed because he was the financial provider."- Beverly Gooden, #WhyIStayed creator

The conversation begins with Beverly Gooden, a human resources manager in Charlotte who sparked a national Twitter conversation with the hashtag#WhyIStayed

"There was such a huge response because we [survivors] were waiting for this moment"- Bev Gooden

It continues with two guests who have spent the majority of their careers working in the domestic violence field: AmilyMcCool, systems advocacy coordinator at the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence; and Angelica Wind, executive director of Our VOICE, a sexual assault intervention and prevention center in Buncombe County.

"It's not that it might happen... it will happen. Trust your gut and get help"- Kim, survivor of domestic violence

Host Frank Stasio also talks with a married couple, Mike and Kim, who share their story of how Mike learned to stop being abusive towards Kim.

Mike elected to participate in DOSE (Developing Opportunities For Safe Environment), a batterer intervention program in Raleigh. 

"You have to let go of everything because everything is broken"-Mike, a former perpetrator of domestic violence

Domestic Violence Resources:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDomestic ViolenceIntimate Partner ViolencePublic HealthviolenceViolence PreventionViolence InterventionDomestic Violence ShelterNorth Carolina Coalition Against Domestic ViolenceOur VOICEDomestic Violence Shelter and Services#WhyIStayed
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio