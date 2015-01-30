Mary Johnson Rockers and the Spark recently released their second record, Remedy, that celebrates the many ways in which the band has found their niche in the Triangle music scene.

The Kickstarter-funded album is filled with songs written by Mary Johnson Rockers and Jim Kremidas about finding home, resolution, and a variety of different remedies for life’s challenges.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the band and they perform live in studio. Mary Johnson Rockers and the Spark is Mary Johnson Rockers on acoustic guitar and vocals; Jim Kremidas on acoustic guitar and vocals; FJ Ventre on electric bass and Miriam Chicurel-Bayard on vocals.

Have a listen to "Pulley & Rope" from their latest EP, Remedy.