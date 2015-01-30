Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Mary Johnson Rockers And The Spark

Mary Johnson Rockers and the Spark
Derek Anderson
Mary Johnson Rockers
Kim Hawks

  

Mary Johnson Rockers and the Spark recently released their second record, Remedy, that celebrates the many ways in which the band has found their niche in the Triangle music scene. 

The Kickstarter-funded album is filled with songs written by Mary Johnson Rockers and Jim Kremidas about finding home, resolution, and a variety of different remedies for life’s challenges. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to the band and they perform live in studio. Mary Johnson Rockers and the Spark is Mary Johnson Rockers on acoustic guitar and vocals; Jim Kremidas on acoustic guitar and vocals; FJ Ventre on electric bass and Miriam Chicurel-Bayard on vocals. 

Have a listen to "Pulley & Rope" from their latest EP, Remedy.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMary Johnson Rockers and the SparkCountry MusicRock MusicNC MusicianAlt. CountryFolk MusicRemedyHummingbird HeartJim KremidasFJ VentreMiriam Chicurel-BayardMary Johnson RockersKickstarterSOT Live Music
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
