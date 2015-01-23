One More Time Round With Jon Shain

Durham guitarist Jon Shain recorded an album of covers in 2014 entitled Reupholstered .

The record was a pet project between Shain and friend and producer Jackson Hall. The album had Shain stepping into unfamiliar musical genres and he loved it. Now, Shain is moving once again into new terrain in a new recording with guitarist and banjo player Joe Newberry.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shain and Newberry about their new partnership and they perform with Ecki Heins on fiddle and mandolin.

Newberry will joining Garrison Keillor on stage at Durham's Performing Arts Center at the end of the month.

Joe Newberry, Garrison Keillor, Heather Masse, and Rich Dworsky and the October Boys perform "Singing As We Rise" during the October 5, 2013 broadcast of Prairie Home Companion.

Shain will be teaching at a two day guitar camp this weekend along with Danny Gotham and Rolly Brown at the Shared Visions Retreat Center in Durham, NC. He'll also be at Cat's Cradle on March 6, 2015.