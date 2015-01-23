Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

One More Time Round With Jon Shain

1 of 2
Durham artist Jon Shain is playing The State of Things.
www.jonshain.com/
2 of 2
Joe Newberry performing on Prairie Home Companion.

  

Durham guitarist Jon Shain recorded an album of covers in 2014 entitled Reupholstered

The record was a pet project between Shain and friend and producer Jackson Hall. The album had Shain stepping into unfamiliar musical genres and he loved it. Now, Shain is moving once again into new terrain in a new recording with guitarist and banjo player Joe Newberry

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shain and Newberry about their new partnership and they perform with Ecki Heins on fiddle and mandolin. 

Newberry will joining Garrison Keillor on stage at Durham's Performing Arts Center at the end of the month.

Joe Newberry, Garrison Keillor, Heather Masse, and Rich Dworsky and the October Boys perform "Singing As We Rise" during the October 5, 2013 broadcast of Prairie Home Companion.

Shain will be teaching at a two day guitar camp this weekend along with Danny Gotham and Rolly Brown at the Shared Visions Retreat Center in Durham, NC. He'll also be at Cat's Cradle on March 6, 2015.

Tags

The State of ThingsPrairie Home CompanionJon ShainJoe NewberryEcki HeinsFolkBluesMusicSOT Live MusicSOT MusicSouthern LivingThe State of ThingsGarrison Keillor
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio