"Approaching Ali" Blends Boxing And Opera

The North Carolina Opera is bringing boxing to the opera stage with a new show, Approaching Ali.

It tells the story of North Carolina-native Davis Miller who befriended Ali after a chance encounter in his mid-30s. Miller devoted much of his life and career to writing about his relationship with his lifelong hero.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miller; NC Opera’s development director David Walker and singer Soloman Howard who plays Muhammad Ali.

Watch some highlights from Muhammad Ali's career here: