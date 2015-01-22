"Approaching Ali" Blends Boxing And Opera
Davis Miller and Muhammad Ali in 1992.
Davis Miller
The North Carolina Opera is bringing boxing to the opera stage with a new show, Approaching Ali.
It tells the story of North Carolina-native Davis Miller who befriended Ali after a chance encounter in his mid-30s. Miller devoted much of his life and career to writing about his relationship with his lifelong hero.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Miller; NC Opera’s development director David Walker and singer Soloman Howard who plays Muhammad Ali.
Watch some highlights from Muhammad Ali's career here: