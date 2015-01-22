Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

"Approaching Ali" Blends Boxing And Opera

1 of 2
Davis Miller and Muhammad Ali in 1992.
Davis Miller
2 of 2
Davis Miller and Muhammad Ali in 1992.
Davis Miller

The North Carolina Opera is bringing boxing to the opera stage with a new show, Approaching Ali

It tells the story of North Carolina-native Davis Miller who befriended Ali after a chance encounter in his mid-30s. Miller devoted much of his life and career to writing about his relationship with his lifelong hero. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miller; NC Opera’s development director David Walker and singer Soloman Howard who plays Muhammad Ali.

Watch some highlights from Muhammad Ali's career here:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsOperaMuhammad AliDavis MillerDavid WalkerSolomon Howard
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio