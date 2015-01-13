What The Reynolds/Lorillard Merger Says About Tobacco In North Carolina

Reynolds American and the Lorillard Tobacco Company are expected to approve a $27.4 billion buyout at shareholders' meetings later this month. The move is part of a new generation of smoking where rolled cigarettes are giving way to e-cigarettes, raising the question of whether tobacco will actually be a part of Tobacco Road in the future. Host Frank Stasio talks with Richard Craver, reporter for the Winston-Salem Journal , and Andrew Brod, economics professor at UNC-Greensboro, about the evolution of the tobacco industry in North Carolina.