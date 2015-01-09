Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Congress Resumes Work On Keystone Pipeline

Pipes from the Keystone XL Pipeline.
wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/de/Pipes_for_keystone_pipeline_in_2009.jpg
/

One of the measures topping the agenda for the new Republican Congress is passage of legislation to build the Keystone XL pipeline. 

  North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is a co-sponsor of the measure. President Obama pledged to veto any action to construct the pipeline. Environmentalists say the economic benefit does not override the environmental cost, but proponents argue the pipeline creates new jobs. 

Congress Resumes Work On Keystone Pipeline
Frank Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable political reporter Geoff Bennett about the Keystone XL Pipeline

Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable political reporter Geoff Bennett about the Keystone XL Pipeline and other political items.

Tags

The State of ThingsKeystone XL PipelineOilCanadaGeoff BennettCongressGOPPresidentBarrack ObamaEnvironmentVetosThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio