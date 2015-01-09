One of the measures topping the agenda for the new Republican Congress is passage of legislation to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is a co-sponsor of the measure. President Obama pledged to veto any action to construct the pipeline. Environmentalists say the economic benefit does not override the environmental cost, but proponents argue the pipeline creates new jobs.

Congress Resumes Work On Keystone Pipeline Frank Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable political reporter Geoff Bennett about the Keystone XL Pipeline Listen • 11:40

