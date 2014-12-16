Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Local Bookstore Goes Against The Grain

Scuppernong Books is Greensboro's independent bookstore. They are part of a revitalization in downtown and hope to be place where conversations happen.
http://www.scuppernongbooks.com/
The obituary for the independent bookstore has been written many times, but the digital revolution has created a niche and a desire to hold something real in your hands when you read. 

Bookstores like Powells Books in Portland, Oregon and Book People in Austin, Texas give hope to small independent shops in the face of competition from online powerhouses like Amazon. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the owner of Scuppernong Books in Greensboro about the David versus Goliath battle and about being part of Greensboro's up and coming downtown.

