Local Bookstore Goes Against The Grain

The obituary for the independent bookstore has been written many times, but the digital revolution has created a niche and a desire to hold something real in your hands when you read.

Bookstores like Powells Books in Portland, Oregon and Book People in Austin, Texas give hope to small independent shops in the face of competition from online powerhouses like Amazon.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the owner of Scuppernong Books in Greensboro about the David versus Goliath battle and about being part of Greensboro's up and coming downtown.