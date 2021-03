Credit https://www.facebook.com/stefncband / Greensboro's Little Mountain brings the folk to the Triad Stage in Greensboro.

Greensboro's Little Mountain will perform live at the Triad Stage today during The State of Things.

Little Mountain is Stefan DiMuzio on Violin and vocals, Nancy Watson on percussion and vocals, and Andre DiMuzio on acoustic guitar and vocals. You can stream their newest music from Bandcamp.