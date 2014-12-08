Joseph Sledge Closer To Freedom

In 1976, Joseph Sledge escaped from an Elizabethtown prison and within 24 hours, mother and daughter Josephine and Ailene Davis were murdered.

He was considered an obvious suspect and was later accused of their murder. But slowly over the past two years evidence has been discovered that could have exonerated Sledge 35 years ago.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer Investigative Reporter Mandy Locke about the evolution of Joseph Sledge’s case and the work of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission to bring the case to a three judge panel for possible exoneration.

The News & Observer has a timeline that tracks the progress of Joseph Sledge's fight for freedom. You can follow his journey here.

Mandy Locke has been writing about Joseph Sledge's case for the past year and this article from last year details his entire ordeal.