Misdemeanor charges have been filed in North Carolina against a school resource officer who was seen on video body-slamming a middle school student, a…
No charges will be filed against the white Raleigh police officer who shot and killed a young black man he was trying to arrest back in February.The Wake…
Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday nominated a 30-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to head the State Bureau of Investigation,…
Policymakers at the General Assembly are pushing through dozens of measures with a Thursday deadline looming.On Tuesday, Representatives pushed through…
In 1976, Joseph Sledge escaped from an Elizabethtown prison and within 24 hours, mother and daughter Josephine and Ailene Davis were murdered. He was…
On March 12, 2014, Michael Anthony Kerr, an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institution, died from dehydration en route to a hospital in Raleigh.The…
