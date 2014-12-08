Connecting Durham's Homeless to Health Care

As a child Jen Robinson had it rough. She grew up in an abusive household and periodically was forced to live in homeless shelters, but those turbulent times have given her insights that are useful to her in her career now.

Robinson is a health worker who works for Lincoln Community Health Center in Durham connecting people experiencing homelessness with primary care. She spends time on the streets helping her clients with many of their daily needs, from getting to doctors appointments to accessing resources to find housing and employment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jen Robinson about her life and work.