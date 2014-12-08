Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Connecting Durham's Homeless to Health Care

Jen Robinson in studio for her Meet.

As a child Jen Robinson had it rough. She grew up in an abusive household and periodically was forced to live in homeless shelters, but those turbulent times have given her insights that are useful to her in her career now.

Robinson is a health worker who works for Lincoln Community Health Center in Durham connecting people experiencing homelessness with primary care. She spends time on the streets helping her clients with many of their daily needs, from getting to doctors appointments to accessing resources to find housing and employment. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jen Robinson about her life and work. 

Tags

The State of ThingsHomelessnessAmerican PovertyPoverty MythsPovertyPoverty RateHealth CareHealthLincoln Community Outreach CenterJen RobinsonOutreach workDurhamThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio