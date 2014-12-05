Big Band Christmas Show With Nnenna Freelon And John Brown

Grammy nominated jazz vocalist NnennaFreelon and bassist John Brown bring their big band Christmas tunes back to the stage at Durham’s Carolina Theatre this Sunday, December 7. The artists first started playing Christmas music together while recording their 2012 album Christmas, but they have continued to find new ways to put a jazzy spin on classic tunes.



Freelon, Brown and guitarist Kevin Van Sant performed these songs live in the WUNC studios:



Watch a video of Nnenna Freelon performing at the Grammy's: