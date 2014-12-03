RTP Affected As GlaxoSmithKline Cuts 900 Jobs

Pharmaceutical player GlaxoSmithKline is laying off hundreds of workers in its American facilities, and the bulk of these job cuts are in Research Triangle Park.

The company filed a notice with the Department of Commerce indicating the cuts affect approximately 900 jobs. The layoffs are part of a plan to consolidate research and development efforts at two sites, one in the Philadelphia area and one in the United Kingdom. These cuts are part of a reorganization effort aiming to reduce expenses by $1.5 billion in the next three years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal Reporter Jason deBruyn about the latest.