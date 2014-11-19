Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Chapel Hill Playwright's Social Commentary On World War I

WorldWarI.jpg
Universal Pops
/
Flickr Creative Commons

  

At the peak of the Great Depression in the 1930s, legendary Chapel Hill playwright Paul Green collaborated with composer Kurt Weill to create a socially conscious musical about World War I.

In fact, Johnny Johnson was a blend of comedy, tragedy and satire. The musical pits a pacifist American against The War to End All Wars.

The title character is thrust into it after his girlfriend threatens to leave him for lack of patriotism, but Johnny finds his lighthearted and joking nature does not mesh with the horrors of war. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Serena Ebhardt, director of Johnny Johnson; Tim Carter, music professor at UNC-Chapel Hill; and actors Andrew Plotnikov and Kyle Strickenberger. The Kenan Theatre Company opens the production Thursday at 8 p.m. and it runs through Monday.

It’s part of a larger conversation on campus to mark 100 years since World War I.

Tags

The State of ThingsWorld War IDramaThe State of ThingsUNC-Chapel Hill
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio