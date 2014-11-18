Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

“Cello and Bass…Seriously?”

Photo of low and lower bass/cello duo.
Low and Lower
/

Bassist Paul Sharpe and Cellist Brooks Whitehouse are a bestselling cello-bass duo who developed a new genre of music that puts string instruments in a new context. 

They combine more traditional chamber music with humor and satire, ranging from stories about the big bad wolf to rapid-fire tongue twisters. Although the two travel the country with their work, they both also teach at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The duo "Low and Lower" will join the Mallarmé Chamber Players for concerts on November 22-23, but we'll get a sneak preview at The Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to the duo and they perform live at the Triad Stage with Mallarmé artistic director Suzanne Rousso on viola.  

Watch them play Poke: a bagatelle on antisocial media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mYPzl1itIc

